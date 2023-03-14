Aldi donates over 75,000 meals in Aberdeenshire

Aldi has officially donated 30 million meals to good causes since launching its food donations initiative in 2019, with 75,390 meals being donated to local communities in Aberdeenshire.

A total of 75,390 meals were donated to local communities in Aberdeenshire. (Pic: Daniel Graves Photography)

In partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, all of the supermarket’s stores in Aberdeenshire are partnered with foodbanks, charities and community groups, who receive surplus food year-round.

As a result of the successful partnership, more than 4,000 good causes across the country have now benefitted from the scheme, including soup kitchens and children’s breakfast clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The milestone follows Aldi's donation of £250,000 to Neighbourly to launch its Emergency Winter Foodbank Fund to further support increased demand during the cold months.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “Donating 75,390 meals in Aberdeenshire through our partnership with Neighbourly is an amazing achievement, with the initiative now more vital than ever for local community groups and charities who face soaring demand.

“We’re committed to doing all that we can to support people in the communities where we trade, and through our partnership with Neighbourly we have helped to make food more accessible for those in Aberdeenshire.”

Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, added: “We’ve worked with Aldi for several years to help them further their support for those in need.

"The cost-of-living crisis is impacting communities in Aberdeenshire and we’ve seen the demand on foodbanks and local causes increase drastically since our partnership began.

“The support of the public and businesses like Aldi makes a huge difference.

"We know the donations have helped thousands of charities, community groups and families in need.”

Aldi has also recently extended its partnership with Company Shop Group to help excess stock from its network of Regional Distribution Centres be redistributed to community stores across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad