The owners of Leslie Castle near Insch had applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking a new premises licence to allow on and off-sales of alcohol. So from now on any future guests staying at the historic 17th Century building will be able to enjoy an alcoholic drink with their meals. And they can even buy a souvenir miniature bottle of Clan Leslie Whisky to take home. Leslie Castle was one of the last baronial castles to be built in Aberdeenshire. It was initially constructed back in 1661 but was restored from a state of ruin in 1985. Following renovation works the castle was run as a hotel from 1989 to 1997. It was later re-opened as a guest house in 2018 by John Andrea, the current Baron of Leslie, and Nicola Teal. Breakfast and dinner is served in the grand Baronial Hall and the castle also hosts various events from birthday and retirement parties to wedding receptions. However it was unable to serve alcoholic beverages to visitors as it did not have permission to do so. It is estimated that around 75% of the castle’s customers are international travellers staying one or two nights as part of a grand tour of Scotland. But many of them were left feeling “disappointed” that they couldn’t have a relaxing drink after a long day’s drive or enjoy a glass of wine with their evening meal. Nicola, who is host and director of Leslie Castle, said they had first looked into getting a licence back in November 2019 but plans were put on hold due to the pandemic. She said: “It is a daunting process for a small family-run business but after ten months the paperwork is all in order and we are looking forward to delivering the new service in 2023.” Meanwhile John, who is kept busy as the castle’s chef, gardener, and housekeeper, said covid placed a “great strain” on the business. But “two major steps forward” have taken place this year including thermal insulation upgrades to the roof and now the approval of the new premises licence. John explained: “We are over the moon. “It means so much to our business that we no longer have to ask guests to bring their own drinks or explain why we can’t serve a glass of wine with dinner.” Leslie Castle has five en-suite rooms including two four poster rooms. It offers a “uniquely immersive experience” to its guests including personal guided tours of the historic site. John added: “It’s a small castle as castles go, and with just five large bedrooms available to book we can offer the personal touch to every guest. “It’s not every day one gets the chance to stay in a Baronial Castle with turrets and history dating back to the very beginning of Clan Leslie in the 17th Century.” Members of the Aberdeenshire Licensing Board met recently and unanimously approved to grant the new premises licence. The castle’s core off-sales hours will run from 10am to 10pm while its on-sale hours will be 3pm to midnight.