Air Canada has announced it will resume its non-stop seasonal service between Edinburgh and Toronto. Photo: Brian Losito/Air Canada

The service will operate six times weekly from June 1 to October 2 and four times weekly from October 3-29.Air Canada flights from the Scottish capital to Toronto will be operated for the first time by Air Canada mainline with state-of-the-art Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft, accommodating 255 passengers, with a choice of three classes of service: Economy, Premium Economy and Air Canada Signature Class which features lie-flat seating.

All flights are timed to optimise connectivity to Air Canada's extensive North American network, including 46 airports in the U.S.

Seats are available for booking at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, travel agencies or contact Air Canada Reservations on 00 800 669 92222.

“This is very exciting news for our customers in Scotland who can start planning their next trip to rediscover Canada”, said Stephen Gerrard, Air Canada General Manager Sales, UK and Ireland.

“Air Canada has a long and proud history of serving Scotland, with our first flight arriving in Prestwick in 1943.

“Our non-stop flight between Edinburgh and Toronto will provide our customers in Scotland with a direct link to Canada and beyond, as countries reopen and border measures ease around the world for vaccinated travellers.”

Kate Sherry, Edinburgh Airport Aviation Director, added: “We’re delighted that we’ll be reconnecting Scotland and Toronto with Air Canada.

“We all know the benefits that connectivity brings and we’re excited at the opportunities for both countries that this route delivers.”

