Age Scotland appeals for north east volunteers to support older people

Age Scotland is calling for more volunteers to help make a huge difference to the lives of older people.

The charity currently has a wide variety of exciting volunteering roles available to people across the north east.

For example, people can:

Assist the charity’s national helpline. As a helpline support volunteer, you’d be helping collect feedback on the effectiveness of the service and where there is any room for improvement. Become a friendship caller. The charity’s friendship line is open to anyone over 50 in need of a chat or listening ear and they also make weekly calls to those who would benefit from a regular chat. Last year, volunteers provided 2,763 friendship calls, with topics ranging from current issues and hobbies to top-tier biscuits and time travel! Support the older veterans’ community. The service is currently looking for facilitator and technical support volunteers to ensure calls go smoothly. Connect older people to services in their local area. Community connectors and researchers support older adults across Scotland by researching and linking them up with organisations that offer friendship, social activities, health and fitness groups, events and much more.

Laura Stenhouse, Head of Telephony Services at Age Scotland, said: “We have the privilege of seeing first-hand the positive impact volunteers have on the lives of older people, their families and carers across Scotland on a daily basis and know that there is so much work that simply wouldn’t be possible without their ongoing passion and generosity.

“We have home-based and office volunteering opportunities available. Usually all you need to volunteer from home is access to the internet, a laptop/ tablet or computer, headphones and a mobile phone.

“So, if you have a few spare hours each week, we’d be delighted to have you as part of our team!”