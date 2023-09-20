Advice issued following reports of basking sharks being disturbed in Aberdeenshire

Over the last few days Police Scotland has received reports about Basking Sharks, spotted off Aberdeenshire and Moray, being disturbed by people getting too close to them.

Officers have been made aware of some vessels, paddle boarders and kayakers getting close to these animals and potentially causing a disturbance to them.

Wildlife Crime and Environmental Officer, Constable Hannah Corbett said: “These animals are wonderful to watch but I would encourage people to remember that they are a protected species and it is an offence to deliberately or recklessly disturb them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you are out on the water and lucky enough to see a basking shark near you or your vessel, avoid making changes in speed or direction.

​Basking sharks have been spotted off the Aberdeenshire coast.

"Please keep your distance and do not chase or attempt to feed or touch them.

“If you see anything that you suspect to be causing Marine Wildlife disturbance, report it to Police Scotland by calling 101.”

Everyone should follow the Scottish Marine Wildlife Watching Code.

For further information please go to SMWWC : https://www.nature.scot/scottish-marine-wildlife-watching-code-smwwc-part-1 or A Guide to Best Practice for Watching Marine Wildlife https://www.nature.scot/guide-best-practice-watching-marine-wildlife-smwwc-part-2.”