Aden Park venue for Buchan Wellbeing Day

Aden Country Park in MIntlaw is to host the Buchan Wellbeing Day on Saturday, May 20, from 11am to 3pm.

By Morag Kuc
Published 2nd May 2023, 10:21 BST

The event has been organised by the NHS and local partners and will feature activities for all ages and information stands which promote health and wellbeing.

The Buchan Wellbeing Day is part of the week-long Aberdeenshire Wellbeing Festival, an annual event which seeks to bring together community activity and events which promote and support mental health and wellbeing.

The Buchan Wellbeing Day will include Be Active sessions with MACBI, music from the Aurora Choir, science activities, crafts and much more. The event will also celebrate the opening of the Mintlaw Men’s Shed.

​The Buchan Wellbeing Day features activities for all ages.

Area Public Health Coordinator, Suzanne Addison said: “We are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the first Buchan Wellbeing Day. This is a great opportunity to visit Aden, try some fun activities and find out about what’s available locally to support mental wellbeing.”

Aden Skills Development and Events Officer, Justine Tough added: “We are delighted to hold the Buchan Wellbeing Day at Aden Country Park. The event will showcase the fantastic health and wellbeing opportunities in the local area and encourage people to try new activities.”

The event is free to attend and has been made possible with funding support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Buchan Community Planning Group and Mintlaw CO OP. For more information visit the park’s website.

