Aden Heritage and Tractor Day returns to Aden Country Park later this month.

The popular event will return to Aden Country Park on September 24 from 11am to 3.30pm.

The event will feature vintage tractors, vintage cars, a farmers ‘market, craft demonstrations and activities for families.

Aden Heritage and Tractor Day has been held in Aden Country Park for over 30 years.

​The event is free to attend, and no tickets are required.

The event brings back memories of farming life for visitors and will feature a static tractor display, vintage cars, a farmers market featuring local produce and activities for families.

There will also be demonstrations of traditional crafts including traditional dyeing.

Commenting on the day, Justine Tough, Development Officer at Buchan Development Partnership said: “After the success of last year’s event, we are excited to be holding the event again.

"This year we will have lots of new stalls at our farmers market and increased the number of tractors which will be attending. It will be a fantastic day out for all the family.”

If you would like to find out more information about the event please visit the Aden Country Park website: https://adencountrypark.org.uk/ or visit the Aden Country Park FB page.

​