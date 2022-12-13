Aden Country Park launches new website

Aberdeenshire Council has announced the launch of the new Aden Country Park website as part of the ongoing Aden Restoration and Redevelopment Project supported by National Lottery Heritage Funding.

The website is quick to navigate and will make it easier for people to plan their visit to the park.

Aden has worked with both Open Box Design on the park rebranding process and Yellow Cherry on the development and building of the new online platform.

You can visit the site at www.adencountrypark.org.uk

It has been designed to be both visually appealing, simple to use, while providing people with an insight into Aden’s unique history and heritage.

The site provides visitors with information about all the park’s facilities, news, events and education and volunteer opportunities and also provides directions, opening times, information on accessibility, things to do, and important information on how to book events and activities which are taking place in the park.

Teachers and groups are also accommodated, with a dedicated section containing advice for school and group visits, along with contact information on how to book specific areas of the park.

A new park map has also been developed for download which is visually appealing and will help visitors navigate their way around the 230-acre country park.

The website has been developed as part of a £2.13million Parks for People project supported by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The vision of the project is to enhance, promote, and conserve Aden’s rich cultural, architectural, archaeological, and natural heritage, while creating a sustainable, high quality visitor destination in rural Aberdeenshire for present and future generations to enjoy.

Cllr Dianne Beagrie, chair of Aberdeenshire Council’s Buchan Area Committee, said: “I am sure both the local community and visitors will be very impressed with the new website which really shows Aden Country Park in all its glory.

"We are so lucky to have this wonderful tourist attraction in the heart of Buchan and this new online resource - with the support of the Heritage Fund, thanks to National Lottery players – will make it far easier for visitors to see what’s going on at the park and to make bookings.”

