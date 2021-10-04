Adele 30: New Adele album speculation sparked by mysterious ‘30’ projection on Edinburgh Castle

Adele fans are convinced the singer is teasing her new album after a series of mysterious ‘30’ billboards and projections appeared at landmarks around the world – including Edinburgh Castle.

By Gary Flockhart
Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:18 pm
Updated Monday, 4th October 2021, 1:46 pm
Speculation is rife Adele could be about to release a new album after a series of mysterious '30' billboards and projections appeared at landmarks around the world - including Edinburgh Castle.
The number was beamed on to the Capital’s best known attraction ​over the weekend, as well as being spotted on a giant billboard over Glasgow's Union Street.

Billboards and projections were also spotted in other major cities, including Amsterdam, Berlin, Cardiff, Dublin, Liverpool, London, Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Paris and Rome.

They all contained the number 30, fitting the pattern of the Grammy winner’s three previous studio albums, all of which had titles corresponding to her age when she started working on the record.

The 33-year-old is famed for her break-up songs, and her 30th year marked the age she separated from ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Last October, Adele appeared as the host on US TV show Saturday Night Live.

During the show, the singer, whose biggest hits include Someone Like You, Hello, Rolling in the Deep and Skyfall, addressed rumours she was working on a new album.

She said: “I know there's been a lot of chatter about me just being the host. Like ‘Why isn’t she the musical guest?’ and stuff like that. And there’s a couple of reasons.

“My album’s not finished, and I’m also too scared to do both… I’d rather just put on some wigs… have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Edinburgh Castle
