Additional grant funding secured for mausoleum restoration project

Elyza Fraser Mausoleum

This brings the total amount of grant funding being provided by the NLHF to £ 99,746 and allows the project to start.

Now more than 200 years old the Elyza Fraser Mausoleum in Cluny Kirkyard is a category A listed building designed by an internationally noted Scottish architect of the 18th Century.

North East Scotland Preservation Trust (NESPT) own the Mausoleum and have secured the Heritage Fund’s support for a restoration project being developed in partnership with the Friends of the Elyza Fraser Mausoleum.

The Mausoleum was built in 1808 for Miss Elyza Fraser the owner of Castle Fraser (now a National Trust for Scotland property). It was designed by her friend the architect James Byers of Tonley, a founder member of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and a prominent Jacobite.

Elyza died in 1814 and is buried in her Mausoleum along with several generations of her family, the last interment being in 1946.

Paul Higson, NESPT Project Director, said: “We are delighted that thanks to National Lottery players the Heritage Fund is supporting the restoration project and a wider programme of engagement activities in the local community.

"The Mausoleum is both an architecturally important building and a valuable link to Elyza’s fascinating life story.”

John Fraser, Chairman of the Friends Group, said “It is wonderful to see the project finally starting, 210 years after Elyza’s death, and after many years of effort from the Friends and the NESPT.”

It is estimated the project will cost around £172,000 including professional fees, public engagement, and evaluation.

Grant funding from Historic Environment Scotland and the Pilgrim Trust has also been secured. Conservation Accredited Architect David Chouman will lead the Design Team.