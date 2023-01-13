Adam hails acceleration of clean energy transition

SNP MSP Karen Adam has hailed the Scottish Government and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s acceleration toward a clean energy transition for Scotland and the North East.

There is a clear imperative to accelerate the clean energy transition and reduce Scotland’s dependence on oil and gas, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said ahead of the publication of a new strategy for the energy sector.

The draft Energy Strategy, which was published for consultation last week, sets out the Scottish Government’s policies on domestic production of energy, alongside a plan to reduce demand and build a resilient and secure future net zero energy system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also published was the first Just Transition Plan to ensure that, as the energy sector grows and changes, it benefits citizens, workers and communities.

Karen Adam says Nicola Surgeon’s plans will have real and significant benefits for Scotland.

It provides a route map of actions, with a particular focus out to 2030, for the Scottish and UK Governments and is central to meeting Scotland’s climate change targets, as well as boosting jobs and improving wellbeing.

Ms Adam said: “The North East of Scotland remains front and centre of the Scottish Government’s priorities as we accelerate our transition toward clean energy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During the rising costs of energy crisis, it shows the SNP are the only Party taking seriously the long term challenges we face on the global stage and by people struggling to pay their bills.

“I know Nicola Sturgeon’s plans to make Aberdeen the net-zero capital of the world will have real and significant benefits for Scotland, and particularly provide significant employment opportunities for workers across the entire region.

Advertisement Hide Ad