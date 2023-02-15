Actress Raquel Welch dies aged 82

Tributes have flowed to actress Raquel Welch following her death at the age of 82.

Raquel Welch in One Million Years BC

The American actress and model rose to fame after starring in Fantastic Voyage and One Million Years BC back-to-back in 1966.

Despite only having a few lines of dialogue as Loana in One Million Years BC, Welch caught the attention of viewers after donning her now-infamous deer skin bikini.

Following her success, Welch went on to star in a number of other movies throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

In 1974, Welch scooped the Golden Globe award for best actress in a musical or comedy for her role as Constance de Bonacieux in The Three Musketeers.

She was later nominated for a second time for her performance in 1987 film Right To Die.

Welch died following a brief illness early on Wednesday, her manager said.

A statement read: “Raquel Welch, the legendary bombshell actress of film, television and stage, passed away peacefully early this morning after a brief illness.

“The 82 year-old actress burst into Hollywood in her initial roles in One Million, B.C and Fantastic Voyage.

“Her career spanned over 50 years starring in over 30 films and 50 television series and appearances. The Golden Globe winner, in more recent years, was involved in a very successful line of wigs.”

Welch has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which she was awarded in 1996.