All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Asda and Lidl shoppers issued urgent warning as products recalled
British man dies after struck by lightning paddle boarding
Fashion retailer to open 13 new UK stores in 2023 - list of locations
UK supermarket price rises ‘hit new high’ due to coffee & chocolate
Hundreds of customers frustrated as Sky broadband goes down across UK

Acclaimed artist to host special talk at Milton Art Gallery

Acclaimed Angus-based artist Mary-Ann Orr, who has recently been instrumental in supporting children in war-torn Ukraine, will be hosting a very special talk at Milton Art Gallery on Wednesday, June 28 at 11am.
By Dawn Renton
Published 30th May 2023, 13:37 BST
Mary-Ann Orr will share her stories from the Ukraine.Mary-Ann Orr will share her stories from the Ukraine.
Mary-Ann Orr will share her stories from the Ukraine.

During her recent visit to Ukraine, Mary-Ann brought art to life through teaching art and also delivered 350 bags of art materials to children affected by the troubles, thanks to the Art For Children of Ukraine Initiative.

During the talk, Mary-Ann will share the motivation behind the initiative as well as her experiences while visiting the country.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Although the event is free to attend, attendees are encouraged to bring donations of unused paints, pencils, pastels, paper, erasers, paint brushes and colouring books which Mary-Ann will use to create Art Bags to take out to children during her next visit to Ukraine.

To secure your place email [email protected] or call 01330844664.

Related topics:Milton Art GalleryUkraineAngus