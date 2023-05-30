Acclaimed artist to host special talk at Milton Art Gallery

Acclaimed Angus-based artist Mary-Ann Orr, who has recently been instrumental in supporting children in war-torn Ukraine, will be hosting a very special talk at Milton Art Gallery on Wednesday, June 28 at 11am.

Mary-Ann Orr will share her stories from the Ukraine.

During her recent visit to Ukraine, Mary-Ann brought art to life through teaching art and also delivered 350 bags of art materials to children affected by the troubles, thanks to the Art For Children of Ukraine Initiative.

During the talk, Mary-Ann will share the motivation behind the initiative as well as her experiences while visiting the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the event is free to attend, attendees are encouraged to bring donations of unused paints, pencils, pastels, paper, erasers, paint brushes and colouring books which Mary-Ann will use to create Art Bags to take out to children during her next visit to Ukraine.