Academy's senior pupils celebrated at prizegiving

On Thursday, June 232, Peterhead Academy school community came together to celebrate the senior prize winners for academic session 22-23.

The whole event was planned and delivered by Peterhead Academy staff as part of the Prizegiving leadership group, alongside several of our wonderful pupils.

The evening started with pre-event hospitality for the prize winners, their parents/carers, and invited guests such as our learning partners, community representatives, and local counsellors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under the watchful eye of Ms Buchan, Peterhead Academy S3 Hospitality, N5 Practical Cookery, and Foundation Apprenticeship in Hospitality pupils, prepared and laid out the mouth-watering food sourced from local produce kindly donated by Amity Seafood Larder and Vegan Bay Baker, with Garnishes from Vertegrow and place cards from Just Saying by Nicola Ritchie.

Teagan Summers with her Whole School Award for Endeavour.

S1 to S3 pupils from Peterhead Academy School of Excellence for Dance kicked off the show with an energetic and entertaining performance.

This was followed by two Peterhead Alumnae; Ashton Wiseman (Director of Ashton’s Beauty Bar) and Debbie McMurray (Engineering Manager for ENGTEQ) as keynote speakers in advance of the “Endeavour”, “Attainment” and “Whole School” awards being issued to senior winners.

Both speakers shared their own (very different) paths to success, starting with their time as Peterhead Academy pupils, providing engaging and motivational words for the senior pupils in attendance.

The final presentation of the evening was for the new school captains to receive their badges from the outgoing captains, who had prepared some words of wisdom for this year’s pupil leadership team.

Donn Wilson receives his Whole School Award for Service to the Community.

The Peterhead Academy Percussion Ensemble closed the show with two wonderfully uplifting numbers, ending the first in-person Peterhead Academy Senior Prizegiving since pre-covid.

The whole evening was captured by our pupil photography team, Isla Wiseman, Sarah Skene, and Bethany Ovenstone, with our Senior Prefect team ensuring guests felt welcome and helping with the logistics of the event. The school even had a team of pupils covering the sound and lighting effects, under the direction of Miss Enkel and stage manager and theatre technician Josh Beagrie.

Overall, the pupils and everyone in attendance had a wonderful night, our hardworking and dedicated young people got to showcase their talents, and everyone went home happy.

Prizewinners were as follows:

Endeavour awards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joel Duncan (accounting and engineering science), Jenna Geddes (Emma Sim Award for administration and IT), Josh Anderson (business management), Kamile Masanauskaite (art & design), Theo Stewart (drama).

Paulina Sadowska (music, English, history and politics), Michael McKenzie (phsical education), Sarah Rodden (French), Olivia Buchan (Spanish), Kyle Gammack (Spanish and mathematics), Ewan Pearce (physics)

Urte Domeikaite (geography), Elizaeth Coakley (The Murray Ross Award for modern studies), Riesha Mahan (religious, moral and philosophical studies).

Tyler Ritchie (practical craft skills: metalwork), Chloe Strachan (English and chemistry), Bethany Ovenstone (biology).

Attainment awards

Joel Duncan (physics). Abigail Burkill (English and German), Noah Jane (accounting and history), Cameron Turner (mathematics), Majus Siskus (English as a second language) Zoe Geddes (administration and IT), Rylee Gray (business management and art & design), Emma Howe (economics), Eli McNeill (drama), Noah Bancroft (music), Hanna

Hannah Brown (French), Mia Mena Perez (Spanish), Ebonnie Buchan (biology), Neeve Smith (chemistry, geography, modern studies)’ Lauryn Mackie (religious, moral and philosophical studies), Euan Aiken (engineering science), Molly Paxton (practical craft skills: metalwork).

Whole school awards

Donn Wilson (service to the community), Teagan Summers (endeavour), Abigail Burkill (best school captain award), Bethany Ovenstone (commitment to the school).

School captains

Current school captains are Cameron Turner and Abigail Burkhill; Vice-captains: Chloe Strachan, Samuel McWhinnie and Katlyn Mortimer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New captains are Noah Jane and Charlee Park; New vice-captains are Jodie Morris and Ewan Pirie.

Prefects