Aberdeenshire Scarecrow Making Workshop named as finalist in competiton

The Scarecrow Making Workshop, which happens in advance of its annual Scarecrow Trail, has always proved extremely popular.

Justine’s workshop at Aden Country Park, on behalf of Buchan Development Partnership, has been commended for bringing families out into nature to have fun by getting both messy and creative, and at the same time, to learn about the park’s rich heritage.

Her role as Skills Development and Events Officer for Aden Country Park is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The scarecrow making events are usually attended by children from aged three to 11 and their parents. The groups work outside in the sensory garden, whatever the weather, to make a variety of scarecrows that are hidden around the park to be found by the 300 or so people who walk the scarecrow trail.

Justine said: “We always have fun making the scarecrows with lots of straw and clothes from our local charity shops.

"It can get messy so we do it outdoors come rain or shine, but the kids have a ball dressing their own unique creations.

"They get so much joy from being in the fresh air, getting help designing their scarecrow, learning about the park’s rich history and then feeling hugely satisfied when they find their scarecrow on the trail and, of course, other people on the trail admiring them.”

Eventbrite’s Sebastian Boppert said: “Among the wide variety of experiences on Eventbrite, the Scarecrow Making Workshop stood out for many reasons on top of being delightfully different.

"It’s an activity for the whole family, gets everyone outdoors, and has this element of messiness and creativity while creating something unique that creates fond memories for everyone involved.