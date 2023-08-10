All Sections
Aberdeenshire primary pupils to learn about energy production with SSE Thermal

SSE Thermal is launching an education programme in Aberdeenshire to teach school pupils across the region about a new generation of energy technologies.
By Morag Kuc
Published 10th Aug 2023, 11:33 BST

As the operator of Peterhead Power Station, SSE Thermal is bringing forward plans to decarbonise the site through a new power plant equipped with carbon capture technology.

Across the UK, the company is also developing plans focused on hydrogen.

Last month, SSE Thermal’s carbon capture ambitions received a major boost after the UK Government announced its backing for the Scottish Cluster.

The programme’s activity packs feature newly created animated characters Peter and Paula.

The Acorn Project, which underpins the Scottish Cluster, had been in ‘reserve’ status since late 2021 but is now a Track 2 Cluster.

Primary schools in and around Peterhead will be the first to receive a visit from SSE Thermal’s community liaison team in the new school term. The programme will support pupils' and teachers’ understanding of how energy is made and the role Peterhead plays in Scotland’s electricity system.

The programme’s activity packs feature newly created animated characters Peter and Paula – the powerplant pals. Peter works at a hydrogen-powered plant while Paula is a carbon capture plant worker.

Together they encourage children to complete the workbook challenges that support learning how energy is created at Peterhead.

Hundreds of children and their families were given a special preview of the packs at the Bon Accord Shopping Centre in Aberdeen at the end of last month. Aberdeen Science Centre offered the use of its pop-up space which included a virtual reality station where visitors could explore a carbon capture power station.

Karen Watt, community liaison officer at SSE Thermal, said: “We can’t wait to visit local schools after the summer holiday to help them learn about Peterhead Power Station.

"It’s right on their doorstep and we suspect they’ll be keen to learn about how the station works as well as how technologies are being used to make the station more environmentally friendly.

“There’s an appetite for young people to find out more about the energy sector and we hope this programme will support pupils and teachers.”

