Aberdeenshire para surfer to become first ambassador for Lost Shore Surf Resort

Jade Edward, who was the youngest ever female athlete at the International Surfing Association Para World Championships in California, has taken on a new role as an ambassador for a new inland surfing destination.

Jade Edward speaking with founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, Andy Hadden

Last month, she was presented with a coveted Pride of Scotland award where she was recognised as a Child of Courage.

Jade, who is eleven years old and from Oldmeldrum, is a quadruple amputee and had to have her limbs removed aged just two after contracting Meningococcal Septicaemia.

But Jade has never allowed this to be a factor in her life and has always had a sense of adventure, leading her to take up surfing a few years ago after meeting with a representative from Scottish surfing charity, SurfABLE.

A short time later she represented Scotland on the world stage reaching the semi-finals, making her the most successful Scottish surfer in international competition in recent times.

She hopes to compete at the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles where para surfing may make its debut.

When it opens in Edinburgh next year, Lost Shore Surf Resort will be Europe’s largest inland surfing resort. It will include waterside accommodation, food market, and a wellness spa and be set within a 60 acre country park.

It will also have para surfing specific facilities, with a range of surf therapy programmes, and be home to Surf Lab, which will house researchers from Edinburgh Napier University who will look into how surfing can improve wellbeing and support high performance surfing.

Jade is now looking forward to Lost Shore Surf Resort opening which will give surfers of all abilities the opportunity to surf in a controlled environment all year round.

She said: “Being only eleven years old and being asked to be Lost Shore’s first ambassador is amazing. It is going to be such a fantastic place for surfers and people who have never surfed.

“I really cannot wait until it opens. It will be a brilliant place for me to enjoy surfing, train and perhaps help me attend future World Championships or even the Paralympics.

“Surfing in Scotland can be difficult because of the cold weather and unpredictable waves, but Lost Shore will be able to create waves whatever is happening.”

Andy Hadden, founder of Lost Shore Surf Resort, said: “Having such an inspirational athlete like Jade onboard shows just how transformative Lost Shore Surf Resort will be when it opens next year.

“Our team is really excited to have the support of such an up and coming surfer who represents everything that is great about surfing, and we can’t wait to see her on the waves at Lost Shore.