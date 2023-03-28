Aberdeenshire mum takes on The Kiltwalk to say thank you

Everyone has a reason for pulling on their walking boots and doing The Kiltwalk, and for Catriona Gray, who is raising funds for Quarriers Young Carers Support Service in Aberdeenshire, her reason is her daughter Isla.

Catriona Gray (and Arlo) who is walking The Kiltwalk to raise funds for Quarriers Young Carers Support Service in Aberdeenshire.

Catriona’s son has additional support needs, and she hadn’t realised the impact that was having on his sister Isla until the lockdown.

Catriona, who lives between Turriff and Inverurie, said: “I kept finding myself saying, “Isla, can you just…” and I could see that she was doing much more than the average sister would do. For example, Ryan can’t zip up his jacket so sometimes I’ll say “Isla, can you help him get zipped up”. He gets anxious about going upstairs in the house on his own, so I’ll ask her to go with him to get things from his room. He will also go to Isla for help with things if he sees I’m busy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As soon as the lockdown was over, Catriona got in touch with Quarriers Young Carers Support Service in Aberdeenshire.

Isla’s support worker, Lisa, helped her write a young carers statement, and when Catriona read it, it was clear that Isla needed someone neutral to talk to.

Catriona continues: “All the things that had been bubbling underneath for her all came flooding out. One thing I had no idea about was that Isla really wanted to spend time with her dad and me on her own. I’d always tried to fit in the odd girly day in town for me and her, but what she wanted more than anything was to spend time with her mum and her dad. So, we have been doing more of that.

“Now, I know that Isla has her support worker to speak to, and I understand that there are some things she speaks to Lisa about which she doesn’t speak to me about. That can be hard, but I also want her to have an adult she can confide in. That’s what I was looking for when I called the service. I’m super proud of Isla and all that she takes on for her wee brother.”

Catriona is doing the 18-mile Kiltwalk in Aberdeen on June 4 in aid of Quarriers to say thank you for all the support that Isla has received and to help raise additional funds for the service.

She said: “I’ve done the Kiltwalk before, so I know what to expect. For training, I go out with the dogs and that is my time for myself. I put on my headphones, get my podcasts on and it’s all good.”

Quarriers Aberdeenshire Young Carers Service helps young people under 18 years old who help to look after or support a member of their family who has a disability, illness, drug, alcohol or mental health problem.

If you would like to donate to Catriona’s fundraising, go to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Catriona-Gray2

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad