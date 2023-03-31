Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card drives message to Support Local this Spring

Our small businesses, whether a pub, cafe, butcher or grocery shop, are the lifeblood of our Scottish economy and are what makes up our modern-day society.

Local businesses create jobs, prosperity and shape communities which maintains the way of life that we all know and love.

Aberdeenshire Council is actively promoting the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card as part of the national Scotland Loves Local campaign.

The scheme, which is supported by Scottish Government funding, aims to encourage people to shop local to support local business and to assist

its recovery following the Covid pandemic.

It works in the same way as a regular Gift Card - they can be purchased online or picked up at one of the Council’s Service Points located within the main offices in Banff, Ellon, Huntly, Fraserburgh, Inverurie, Turriff, Peterhead and Stonehaven.

You can also purchase your card at www.scotlandgiftslocal.com/

Cards can then be loaded with funds via the loadthiscard.com website. There are no costs for businesses to sign up to the scheme and the transaction is processed as a regular MasterCard debit transaction.

There are more than 280 businesses signed up which includes 29 businesses in Peterhead alone. Cards can also be spent at the 20 Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure venues. The profile of the Gift Card has increased in recent times with the distribution of £100 Gift Cards across the region to more than 11,000 eligible households which are in receipt of certain benefits to assist with the Cost of Living Crisis.

More than 60% of all cards issued have already been activated with a good proportion of the spend within local independent businesses.

The Gift Card is a fantastic alternative compared to other store-focused and national gift cards.

They’re great for gifting to family and friends and also for staff rewards - safe in the knowledge that you are supporting local.

Businesses can sign up today by visiting www.lovelocal.scot/giftcard/