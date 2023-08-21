Aberdeenshire Libraries’ successful Dog-friendly Saturday scheme extended

Last December, Banff and Stonehaven libraries introduced Dog-friendly Saturdays as part of a six-month pilot scheme, following requests from the public.

Aberdeenshire Libraries’ successful Dog-friendly Saturday scheme has been extended to include four more libraries!

The pilot scheme was reviewed and following its success, it has been decided to include more libraries in the scheme.

On Saturday, September 2 you will be able to take your dog to libraries in Alford, Inverurie, Kemnay and Strichen on the first Saturday of every month.

Why not join Lassie, Fang from Harry Potter, Snowy from Tin Tin and of course assistance dogs in your local library?

Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries have responded to requests from the public to be able to bring their dogs into the library following in the footsteps of successful schemes in Edinburgh and Perth & Kinross libraries.

The pilot project in Banff and Stonehaven libraries has produced positive results from dog owners coming into the library on the first Saturday of the month.

A family in Banff are now regular visitors to the library on Doggy Saturdays so they can see the dogs.

The library staff have reported that people are more relaxed and chattier when the dogs are visiting the libraries.

Julia McCue, Library Development Coordinator for Live Life Aberdeenshire Libraries said, “Following the positive feedback from customers in Banff and Stonehaven we are very much looking forward to including other libraries across Aberdeenshire in our Doggy Saturdays.”

Banff, Stonehaven, Alford, Inverurie, Kemnay and Strichen libraries will be opening their doors to dogs once a month on the first Saturday of the month from September 2, so please support the libraries and take your well-behaved pooch along!

The scheme will continue to run in the four libraries indefinitely so long as library users support the scheme.

Feedback from library customers will continue to be collected for the next 12 months to monitor the impact of the scheme.