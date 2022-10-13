Aberdeenshire landmarks to light up red for Poppy Appeal

Venues, landmarks and businesses will be taking part in the appeal this year.

From castles to council buildings, schools to statues, Poppyscotland is encouraging buildings across Scotland to take part in the lead up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

The charity hopes to surpass last year’s record total of around 300 buildings taking part nationwide, including the Gordon Highlanders Museum, Robert Gordon College, Drum Castle, and Meldrum House Hotel.

Any building with external lighting can take part simply by adding red gel filters to the flood or up-lights to join Poppyscotland in showing support for the Armed Forces community.

The Scottish Poppy Appeal is Scotland’s biggest fundraising campaign, raising more than £2 million for the charity’s welfare work with veterans, servicemen and women and their families.

Three million poppies, handmade by veterans at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, are already on their journey around the country.

Austin Hardie, Director of Poppyscotland, said: “It’s always wonderful to see so many landmarks across Aberdeenshire lighting up red for the Poppy Appeal. This is a fitting and poignant tribute to our Armed Forces community, and we know it means a lot to them to see this visual support for their contribution, past and present.”