Aberdeenshire holiday let owners scoop award

Holiday homeowners Kevin Marr and Marion McDonald, have been recognised in a new awards scheme by Sykes Holiday Cottages that celebrates standout owners.

The owners of Larchwood Lodge, located in Ellon, were named winners in the holiday let agency’s Sykes Stars programme after receiving excellent guest feedback.

Kevin and Marion first welcomed holidaymakers to their three-bedroom holiday home in early 2020 after completing the self-build project.

Beautifully finished with modern touches, the lodge has become a firm favourite amongst those looking for a stylish holiday base over the years.

Guests often reference how thoughtful the small details of the property are, with the owners regularly making little changes to the décor to keep things fresh.

Holidaymakers also frequently mention how clean and well-kept it is.

The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved glowing feedback scores in the last 12 months from guests.

To be eligible to receive an award, owners must get consistent perfect feedback throughout the year.

Marion said: “We built Larchwood Lodge ourselves from an empty plot of land, so it holds a very special place in our hearts, and we are thrilled to have been recognised with this award.

“With every visit, we make it our mission to try and give guests the very best experience – it’s therefore very encouraging to hear them say they love the property, and even more so when they return again and again!”

Bev Dumbleton, chief operating officer at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said: “These awards allow us to showcase the best of the best when it comes to guest feedback, with the commitment and hard work of our Sykes owners never going unnoticed.

“Its owners like Kevin and Marion that make Britain’s staycation market the success it is today and their passion for holiday letting has led to some unforgettable breaks for their guests.

“With Aberdeenshire being a real hotspot for staycationers in the UK, we’ve seen many new holiday let owners come onboard recently. Hopefully they’ll soon be on our Sykes Stars list too!”