Aberdeenshire gets set to welcome the SCOTS Regiment

The council has granted the Freedom of Aberdeenshire to The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS).

Back in September, Aberdeenshire Council agreed to grant the Freedom of Aberdeenshire to The Royal Regiment of Scotland (SCOTS). This symbolic honour represents the close historical ties between the Regiment, its antecedent regiments before, and the communities of Aberdeenshire.

As part of the proposal was a weekend of activity, which will see significant parades in three towns.

Saturday, May 11

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The main event takes place in Peterhead. This will be where the official Freedom will be conferred on the regiment by the Provost of Aberdeenshire.

A community event will be held at Drummers Corner, starting in the morning. At this, a range of military organisations will have a presence, including the Highland Reserve Forces and Cadets Association, Air, Sea and Army Cadets and Veterans organisations.

At 12noon – as many as 150 troops from The Royal Regiment of Scotland will begin to parade through the streets of the town. There will be the regimental marching troops, pipes and drums, colour party plus the mascot Shetland pony.

The full route map can be found here

This will be a major event and we expect local road closures and travel disruption. These are necessary so we can provide adequate space for the procession and for the community to turn out in support.

Sunday, May 12

On Sunday, the Regiment will parade in Alford and Laurencekirk. Again, all 150 of the troops are expected and will be joined in each location by veterans, cadets and other groups such as Scouts. The parades on Sunday are a chance for the Regiment to exercise their new Freedom.

The parades will begin at Alford Community Campus at 10am, and then at Mearns Community Campus at 1.30pm. Both parades will take the troops through the centre of the towns.

Route maps can be found here for Alford

And here for Laurencekirk

Provost of Aberdeenshire Cllr Judy Whyte said: “Last September, Aberdeenshire Council agreed in principle to confer the Freedom of our area on the Royal Regiment of Scotland. This nods to a strong connection with the Regiment and with the antecedent regiments which came before. For many of us, this puts us in mind of family, heritage, brings back memories of those no longer with us and allows us to be grateful for those who will take their legacy forward. I feel sure the weekend activities will live long in the minds of everyone who attends and I am hopeful that the Regiment find themselves very welcome in our towns and communities now and in the years to come.”