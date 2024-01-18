Aberdeenshire fishers feature in pioneering exhibition
Colin Stephen, the Robertson family, Dr Steve Mackinson and Elena Balestri will all feature in the exhibition which showcases moving photographic portraits and stories of individuals working within Scotland's historic fishing industry. The project aims to highlight the pride, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today's fishing communities.
A celebration of the passion, heritage, and commitment to sustainability of today's fishing communities, the Scottish Fishermen's Federation initiative features subjects captured by acclaimed Scottish photographer Ian Georgeson.
Based in Fraserburgh, the Robertson family – Mark and sons Adam and Paul – come from a long line of fishermen. Now co-owners and skippers of the Zenith, a shellfish vessel, the family are optimistic for the future of the industry.
Peterhead-based, Colin Stephen, skipper of the Harvest Hope, is also featured in the exhibition. With over 35 years in the industry, he still gets a buzz from a good catch.
Elspeth Macdonald, chief executive of the Scottish Fishermen’s Federation, said: "This campaign is a first of its kind, and captures the spirit, integrity and quiet pride our fishing communities possess as they carry on centuries-old local traditions while looking forward to a sustainable future for their sector.
“The dozen that we have interviewed are a snapshot into that frontline. They are the people immediately impacted when fishing grounds are lost or policies are implemented. But we are all impacted if Scotland’s fishing heritage is further diminished and our vital food security, both now and in future, is threatened.”
Due to be held in the Scottish parliament in the coming months, the "Pride in the Seas" exhibition will provide opportunity for members of parliament and staff to better understand the stories and values of Scotland's vital fishing communities. Following its debut, the exhibition will be available for tour across towns, schools, museums and other public facilities around the country.