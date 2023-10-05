Aberdeenshire Council urges businesses to attend free ‘economy boosting’ staff rewards and incentives event

The team behind the successful Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card is encouraging businesses to register for a free 30-minute webinar looking at how the initiative can be used in staff reward and incentive programmes, boosting the local economy at the same time.

Hosted by Aberdeenshire Council at 12noon on Thursday, October 12, the webinar will feature several guest speakers including council Chief Executive Jim Savege, Pamela Neri of Fraserburgh Harbour, Gordon Drummond of Cairngorm Lodges and Lynn Esslemont of Grampian Opportunities.

Businesses can register for the free webinar at bigmarker.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The webinar, “Fueling Employee Satisfaction: The Aberdeenshire Gift Card Unleashed”, will also explore the use of the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card to support organisational aims, including recruitment and retention, corporate social responsibility and community support.

The card is now accepted at over 370 Aberdeenshire-based businesses,.

Paul Macari, Head of Economy at Aberdeenshire Council, explains: “In the current climate, businesses have varied challenges, from recruiting the right people to retaining them, positively impacting their community to driving sales. By using the gift card, it ensures money stays local for longer, boosts local businesses, stimulates economic activity and protects jobs and makes communities stronger.

“Our free webinar for businesses delves into how the Aberdeenshire Loves Local Gift Card could be used by them to solve many of their business needs in 2023 and beyond and benefit our community.”

Earlier this year, Aberdeenshire Council issued a £100 pre-paid gift card to more than 11,300 households to support households with the challenges around the cost of living funded by the Scottish Government’s Local Authority Covid Economic Recovery Fund (LACER).

There is no limit to the number of transactions or shops the card can be used in, as long there are funds on the card.