Aberdeenshire Council seeking more feedback on household recycling centre trial

Aberdeenshire Council is seeking more feedback on its trial of changes to household recycling centre bookings, which has been ongoing since November 2022.

Aberdeenshire residents can have their say online via engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/embeds/projects/25169/survey-tools/25720.

As well as the online survey, paper copies can be requested from household recycling centres to ensure that as many people as possible are engaged, and all feedback is gratefully received.

Any complaints or compliments throughout the trial are included among the criteria for its assessment—as is car counting data, the tonnages of materials deposited, the cost of the materials being disposed of, and feedback from additional customer surveying such as this.

There will be a review of all the data with a report due before committee in the autumn.

The survey will run until Sunday, August 6 and any queries should be sent to [email protected]

The booking system was first introduced as a traffic management tool and as a protective measure for customers and staff when centres opened after the covid lockdown in March 2020. Since then, the booking system has been used to implement the permit system that was approved by committee before covid—by applying limits to the number of times trade type vehicles can access household recycling centres in a year.

You can learn more about the trial on the Aberdeenshire Council website.

The booking system trial can be summarised as:

No booking is required for any vehicle at any time at Alford, Banchory, Fraserburgh, Huntly, Macduff, Peterhead, and Portsoy household recycling centres;

No bookings on Wednesdays or Saturdays for cars, pickups, camper vans, and mobility adapted vehicles at Ellon, Laurencekirk, Portlethen (not open on Wednesday), Stonehaven, and Turriff. Please note, booking is still required for vans and trailers;

Booking is always required for Insch, Inverurie, and Westhill.

Regardless of the trial, residents should check the council website before visiting a recycling centre in case of closure, information or alterations to what is accepted, and opening times.