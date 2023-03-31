Aberdeenshire Council puts Peterhead Community Campus project plans to the public

Designs for the new Peterhead Community Campus have been released by Aberdeenshire Council with a public consultation which launched on Friday.

The design has been developed over the past 10 months and the authority is set to appoint a building contractor to work with the design team during the final design phase.

The first phase of the project will see the development of replacement facilities on the Kinmundy site for the existing Peterhead Academy, Anna Ritchie, Dales Park and Meethill schools, all set within a community campus.

People will be able to view and comment on the images and further design information on Aberdeenshire Council’s website as part of the pre-planning application process.

How the new Anna Ritchie School will look in the new campus.

Chair of the Education and Children’s Services Committee Cllr Gillian Owen said: “This is a much-anticipated project and one I know will make a huge difference to our children and young people as well as bringing with it vital infrastructure to the area.

“I would encourage as many residents as possible to take a look at our designs and let us know what you think.

“Not only will this project bring an educational benefit, but the leisure and community facilities will be of enormous value to the wider Peterhead community.”

There will also be three engagement sessions for people to view the designs and have their say.

​​Area committee chair, Cllr Dianne Beagrie.

They will take place on April 18 at Buchan House, May 3 at Meethill School, and on May 4 at Anna Ritchie School.

Members of the design team and the council’s project team will be on hand between 3.30pm and 8.30pm each day, to discuss and answer questions about the project.

Information boards are expected to feature at the events to show the journey the campus project has taken so far.

A questionnaire will be available for attendees to fill out and they will be encouraged to leave comments, suggestions, concerns or questions they may have.

How the new campus will look.

The public consultation process is expected to end on June 2.

Any responses given will be considered by the council and could help to shape the planning application which is expected to be submitted “later this year”.

Commenting on the development, Buchan Area Committee chair Cllr Dianne Beagrie said: “The Peterhead Community Campus project has reached a key stage and we’re delighted to be able to share some exciting images from the developing design.

“Our officers have worked hard to ensure we get the best possible outcome for this project as the construction industry remains in a volatile market.

“I’m very pleased that this project continues to move forward, demonstrating Aberdeenshire Council’s commitment to our ambitions for the area,” she added.

The second phase of the project will see the provision of modern leisure, sport and community facilities on the existing Academy site.

The council anticipates commencing design work on this phase in the coming months.

To see the designs, visit engage.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/pc

Last month the council formally submitted its plans for the £71 million campus – five years after the proposal first came to light.

Plans for the Kinmundy site were first formed in 2018 and councillors approved the business case for the site back in April 2021.

It is expected to have capacity for 1,400 secondary pupils and 600 primary children.

The campus will house the new Peterhead Academy while Anna Ritchie School will also be relocated from its current site on Grange Gardens.