Aberdeenshire Council makes pledge to choose local

Aberdeenshire Council has made a pledge to boost the region’s economy by choosing to support local businesses whenever it possibly can.

Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen has signed the Scotland Loves Local Pledge on behalf of the authority, promising to prioritise spending with enterprises in the region.

It states: “We will choose local, prioritising the people and businesses around us at every opportunity.”

Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the organisation which spearheads Scotland Loves Local with support from the Scottish Government, believes millions of pounds more can be injected into regional economies if more residents think local first.

The statement of intent was made ahead of Scotland Loves Local Week (Aug 26 - Sept 1).

Local businesses, politicians and customers are being urged to shine a spotlight on the brilliant enterprises locally on social media using the hashtags #ScotlandLovesLocal and #ChooseLocal.

And it is hoped that the move will encourage other people and businesses to follow their lead, making a promise to target support and spending with those around them.

Businesses and councillors gathered in Ellon on Friday, August 23 to call on everyone across Aberdeenshire to help build a better future by choosing local.

Cllr Gillian Owen said: “By choosing local, we can all play our part in keeping communities alive - protecting the jobs of our neighbours, friends and families. We are working incredibly hard to create better, more sustainable places to live, work and visit - with superb shops, amazing attractions and great greenspaces. But all of that is underpinned by having local businesses which not just survive, but thrive.

“By thinking local first for all of our needs, we can be there for businesses at a time of once unimaginable challenges of Covid and cost of living - while helping with our region’s response to the climate emergency by reducing travel and food miles.

“And by signing up to the Aberdeenshire Loves Local gift card initiative, the benefits you will get from keeping the spend local are clear for all to see - whether you operate a retail business, coffee shop, restaurant, salon or tourist destination. An ever-increasing number of businesses are appreciating that the gift card is a quick, efficient and cost-free way to encourage customer spending and that can only help drive sales within our retail and service sectors.”

Among the businesses supporting the choose local call in the region are Fraser’s of Ellon and Hybrid Gaming and Computing who joined Aberdeenshire Council in promoting the cause.

Flooring and furniture retail store Fraser’s of Ellon was established in 1930 and employs 24 staff in addition to sub-contracted floor layers.

Managing director Colin McKay said: “Every penny spent with businesses like ours is an investment in the future of our community. Our team has worked incredibly hard in recent years to be there for people when they’ve needed us most. We want to play our part in a better future for our area. But, to do that, we need people to be there for us and choose local. It’s something simple that we can all do.”

Hybrid Gaming and Computing was established in 2021 but opened in April of this year, with its team of five providing a range of IT services for both consumer and small businesses.

Owner Dave Goodwin explained: “Our strategy is to feel like a part of our local community and local support has always been a critical part of our mission. As part of that mission we also often partner with other local businesses to try and generate shared benefits. The Scotland Loves local initiative ties in perfectly with those goals as the cards can be used in a variety of shops and businesses instead of just a single outlet.”

Leigh Sparks, Chairman of Scotland’s Towns Partnership, said: “We are delighted to see Aberdeenshire Council sign the Scotland Loves Pledge and publicly demonstrate its commitment to supporting local businesses. The power of choosing local more often - whether that be residents doing so in their daily lives or businesses supporting other local businesses - is transformational. Greater support for local enterprises protects jobs and businesses. And that support underpins the tireless work taking place to help communities adapt to our ever-changing world, seizing opportunities to innovate, invest and make our communities better places to live, work and visit.”

You can view all participating Aberdeenshire Loves Local businesses here: https://scotlandgiftslocal.com/product/aberdeenshire-gift-card/ opens in a new tab