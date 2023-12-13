Aberdeenshire Council launches round six of Coastal Communities Challenge funding

Aberdeenshire Council has launched round six of its Coastal Communities Challenge Fund.

Grants are again being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses around Aberdeenshire’s coastline which can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts

Grants are again being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses around Aberdeenshire’s coastline which can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

The fund distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG – the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group – a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:

- Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline

- Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism

- Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities

- Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment

Grants between £10,000 and £50,000 will be available, and applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects – small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding – and projects approved under this application round must be completed by March 2025.

The deadline for submission of applications is noon on Monday, January 29, 2024. Visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-support/funding/cccf/

For support with application or any questions, email [email protected]

Cllr Alan Turner, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Once again we are delighted to announce a new round of Coastal Communities funding and I would encourage all interested parties to get in touch as soon as possible. This innovative programme has been a real success story over the past couple of years and we look forward to making new grant awards in the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad