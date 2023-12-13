Aberdeenshire Council launches round six of Coastal Communities Challenge funding
Grants are again being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses around Aberdeenshire’s coastline which can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.
The fund distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG – the North East Scotland Fisheries Local Action Group – a cross-sector partnership comprising representatives from Aberdeenshire’s coastal and fishing sectors.
This year’s grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:
- Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline
- Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism
- Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities
- Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment
Grants between £10,000 and £50,000 will be available, and applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects – small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding – and projects approved under this application round must be completed by March 2025.
The deadline for submission of applications is noon on Monday, January 29, 2024. Visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-support/funding/cccf/
For support with application or any questions, email [email protected]
Cllr Alan Turner, chair of the council’s Infrastructure Services Committee, said: “Once again we are delighted to announce a new round of Coastal Communities funding and I would encourage all interested parties to get in touch as soon as possible. This innovative programme has been a real success story over the past couple of years and we look forward to making new grant awards in the coming months.”
Vice-chair Cllr Isobel Davidson added: “As we’ve seen from previous rounds, the successful projects continue to deliver a range of positive social, environmental and economic outcomes. Since the Coastal Communities funding became available it’s made a significant improvement within our coastal towns and villages and continues to support a wealth of activities for all ages.”