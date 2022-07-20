Aberdeenshire Council launches new round of funding for coastal communities

Grants are being targeted at community groups, third sector organisations and small businesses on Aberdeenshire’s coastline and can fund a range of activities with positive economic, social or environmental impacts.

This year’s grants will be targeted towards activities or infrastructure which meet the following priorities:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Supporting the development of active travel routes along, to and from the coastline Developing the coastal economy and sustainable tourism Creating or enhancing community, leisure and recreational facilities Safeguarding, restoring or enhancing the coastal environment

The fund distributes revenues generated by Crown Estate Scotland, with applications being assessed and approved by NESFLAG

Grants between £2,500 and £25,000 will be available, and applicants must make a minimum 10% match funding contribution to projects. Small business applicants must contribute 50% match funding.

Programme co-ordinator Jamie Wilkinson said: “Once again we are delighted to announce a new round of CCCF funding and encourage any interest parties to get in touch. The programme has been a real success story over the past couple of years and we look forward to making new grant awards in the coming months.”