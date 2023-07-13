Aberdeenshire Council hosts UK ministerial tour of north-east Levelling Up projects and local ports

Councillors and officers were delighted to welcome Felicity Buchan, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Housing and Homelessness at the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Fraserburgh-born Ms Buchan toured the site of the new Peterhead Cultural Quarter which are in receipt of £20m in Levelling Up Fund monies. She also met with representatives of Peterhead Port Authority.

A total of 10 projects in Scotland were allocated more than £177 million from round two of the Levelling Up Fund which will enable projects to create jobs, drive economic growth, help restore people’s pride in the places where they live and spread opportunity more equally.

Aberdeenshire councillors and officers with Felicity Buchan at the site of the new cultural quarter on Peterhead's Broad Street at Arbuthnot House

Aberdeenshire’s successful bid - “Cultural Tides: North Sea Connections in Aberdeenshire” – focuses on the development and extension of Macduff Marine Aquarium and the development of a cultural quarter in Peterhead centred around the vacant Arbuthnot House.

The creation of a new cultural quarter seeks to revitalise the heart of Peterhead by transforming the disused Arbuthnot House into a new destination museum and cultural hub. The historic building will be sensitively restored and a striking new extension will house both the town’s library and a new regional museum showcasing Aberdeenshire’s extensive historical collections and artwork.

Multi-purpose workshop spaces would support participation and learning, whilst a new dedicated facility will attract temporary national exhibitions. The facility will include a café and restaurant with views of the harbour, and the building’s former walled garden will be transformed into a new public green space.

The existing Arbuthnot Museum and Library on the town’s St Peter Street will be restored, with multiple future uses of the building currently being investigated.

Deputy Council Leader Councillor Anne Stirling, Leader Councillor Gillian Owen, UK Government Minister Felicity Buchan and David Duguid MP for Banff and Buchan at Madcuff Aquarium.

Council Leader Cllr Gillian Owen said: “Through this funding we will be able to enhance, develop and future-proof our tourist and cultural offerings in the north of the region which will have tremendous benefits for the wider economy of Aberdeenshire.”

