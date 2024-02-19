Aberdeenshire Council budget: Where will the axe fall?

The council will press ahead with its snow wardens scheme.

The local authority has revealed a number of possible budget cuts aimed at filling its huge £35.45 million financial black hole.

Newly unveiled budget papers have put forward various proposals that could save the local authority £17.355m into 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The savings will be considered by councillors when they meet to set the crucial budget this week (Thursday, February 22).

It comes as council leader Gillian Owen previously told the LDRS that “tough decisions” needed to be made.

She also said that everything was on the table to ensure it could cut back on spending.

So what is at risk and where will the axe fall?

Aberdeenshire Council will look at removing its school crossing patrol service.

This would mean the region’s 14.5 dedicated lollypop staff roles would be cut, saving £436,000.

Moray Council famously scrapped its school crossing patrollers in 2019 as it struggled with its budget.

Following a review process, six janitor posts are at risk that would save the local authority £195,000.

Aberdeenshire Council also recently agreed to stop providing out of school care that will absorb a staffing pressure of £680,000 and save a further £45,000 in admin costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But administration support to schools could be reduced by 5% – meaning nine jobs would be lost bringing a saving of £300,000 by 2026.

School catering will also be looked at.

Any school kitchens producing less than 35 meals per day will stop and their meals will be cooked at another school nearby instead.

This is estimated to save around £160,000 by 2026.

Dynamic pricing may also be introduced for school dinners that could save £50,000.

Meanwhile free meals for school staff will be removed, saving £30,000 over the next year.

Aberdeenshire Council will consider cutting down on maintaining its parks along with weed control and pruning that could save £99,000.

This move would have a knock-on effect on jobs, with any vacant roles being axed and a reduction in its summer operative posts.

In turn, this could save up to £600,000.

The council will also look at reducing the amount it pays towards floral displays across the region, a move that could save £110,000.

It currently provides bedding plants to towns and villages across the region for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this could soon come to a halt, with the local authority considering an alternative solution that could save £91,000 by 2026.

A reduction in waste management staff budgets will mean overtime hours will be slashed while any vacant posts will be scrapped saving £76,000.

Meanwhile seasonal garden waste collections will be under review with residents encouraged to take their own waste to their nearest household recycling centre instead.

It is believed this could save the council £753,000.

One budget suggestion that could prove to be very unpopular is the removal of free car parking.

This means that any free spaces found within pay and display car parks would become subject to charges.

This move would impact Burn Lane in Inverurie, Hanover Street in Fraserburgh, High Street in Turriff and St Mary’s at Banff.

A further blow to motorists would see standard car parking charges increase by up to 30%.

Work scheduled at the region’s harbours will be reduced in a bid to tackle construction inflation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the council will look at increasing harbour dues in order to meet projected levels of income.

Saving measures around the region’s harbours could result in savings of up to £136,000.

The local authority is predicting that production levels and sales from its quarries won’t be as high as previous years.

A review of its business model will be looked at to find a way around this problem.

However, it will look at reviewing its pricing structures to ensure it can make as much money from its quarries as possible.

The review could see the council save £1,518,000 over the next year.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team will focus on more “safety critical” repairs to ensure the region’s road network can keep moving – saving £1 million.

Meanwhile, the local authority will cut back on subcontracting and trial alternative materials and repair methods that could save £1,100,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AI video-based road inspections could be introduced, saving £250,000 by 2026.

This would see recording equipment installed in vehicles to prevent staff carrying out manual inspections.

It will review its road maintenance depots and could consider cutting them in a bid to save cash.

This move could save the council £100,000 by 2026.

Meanwhile the local authority will press ahead with its snow wardens scheme by encouraging more residents to take responsibility for gritting their local areas.

It will carry out a review of its grit bin provision in a bid to save £17,000.

Aberdeenshire Council will close five of its smaller service points across the region, specifically those in Turriff, Ellon, Banff, Huntly and Stonehaven.

It’s larger customer points in Peterhead, Fraserburgh and Inverurie will stay.

This move will see five staff posts cut at a saving of £182,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the local authority will continue to lease out parts of its Woodhill House headquarters in Aberdeen.

It is hoped this would save the council just over £1 million over the next two years.

The building has recently been renovated in order to welcome NHS and Police Scotland staff.

A review of its IT staff will see a reduction in seven jobs and moving towards a more webchat based service.

The cut will save £400,000.

Nine roles across the council’s Live Life Aberdeenshire leisure services will save £300,000.

Staff cover at its household recycling centres at weekends will also be looked at that could save £26,000.

However this change is not expected to have an impact on services at the sites.

Four vacant customer services posts will be axed, saving £132,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other unfilled jobs will also be cut including a planning officer (£57,000), trading standards enforcement officer (£44,000) and a historic environment role (£54,000).