Aberdeenshire Council becomes accredited as a Living Wage employer

Resourcing Advisor Brigitte van Rooyen, Aberdeenshire Council Chief Executive Jim Savege, and Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Gillian Owen welcome the council’s Living Wage accreditation.

Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at the local authority receiving a minimum hourly wage of £10.90 per hour. This rate is higher than the government minimum for over 23s, which currently stands at £10.42 per hour.

Aberdeenshire Council provides services to over 260,000 residents and employing over 16,000 employees. As key employers, councils can have a significant impact in their local area by becoming accredited, by encouraging suppliers, partners and local businesses to pay the real Living Wage, bringing extra income to low-paid workers.

In Scotland, 91% of all jobs pay at least the real Living Wage, this is higher than any other UK nation. Despite this, nearly 1 in 10 jobs still pay less than the real Living Wage which equates to 221,000 jobs.

The real Living Wage is the only UK wage rate calculated according to the costs of living. Employers choose to pay the real Living Wage on a voluntary basis, recognising the value of their workers and ensuring that a hard day’s work receives a fair day’s pay.

Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 60,000 people in Scotland and put over £370 million extra into the pockets of low paid Scottish workers.

Leader of Aberdeenshire Council Cllr Gillian Owen said: “We’re incredibly pleased to be accredited as a Living Wage employer. As a key employer in Aberdeenshire, this commitment will make a difference for many across the area, and we hope our accreditation encourages other local businesses and organisations who don’t yet do so to offer a real Living Wage.”

Aberdeenshire Council Chief Executive Jim Savege said: “The last few years have been particularly challenging for many, which makes it more important than ever to offer a real Living Wage to our employees. Our accreditation is the result of dedicated efforts by our elected members and employees alike and it has been a real team effort to reach this stage.”

Peter Kelly, Director of the Poverty Alliance, said: “We all need an income that is enough to cover our needs and protect us from poverty, and it’s only right that employers pay a wage that reflects the cost of living. Too many workers in Scotland are paid less than the real Living Wage and, at a time of rising costs, are struggling to stay afloat. The real Living Wage can offer protection from those rising costs.”

“Congratulations to Aberdeenshire Council on their Living Wage commitment, I hope more organisations follow their lead by becoming Living Wage accredited.”

Lynn Anderson, Living Wage Scotland Manager said: “We’re delighted that Aberdeenshire Council has become an accredited Living Wage employer. They join a growing movement of over 3000 employers in Scotland who together want to ensure workers have what they need.

