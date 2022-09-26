Aberdeenshire Children’s Panel seeking volunteers to make a difference

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte with panel members from Children’s Hearings Scotland.

Across Scotland, the organisation is looking to recruit volunteers from a diverse range of backgrounds aged 18 and over who can listen, show empathy, build trust and show compassion to support this group of young people.

Panel Members are volunteers from local communities who take part in children's hearings.

Their role is to listen and make legal decisions with and for infants, children, and young people. They are there to ensure that the young person is at the heart of every decision made – because every decision, no matter how big or small, has an impact on the life of the child or young person in the hearing.

Aberdeenshire Provost Judy Whyte attended an event recently for CHS, the body that recruits, trains, and supports volunteer Panel Members.

She said: “It was fantastic to attend the recognition event on Saturday, to learn more about hearings and meet our panel members.

“Some of the members I met were new while others were recognised for their length of service from five, 10, 15, 20, 25 and 30 years - a wonderful achievement.

“A recruitment campaign has just been launched and they’re looking for some amazing people to ensure Aberdeenshire’s infants, children and young people feel safe, loved, valued and respected.

“It’s an important role that is hugely rewarding as every decision, no matter how big or small, has an impact.”

As part of your role as a Panel Member in Aberdeenshire you will be expected to commit to sit on two children’s hearings every month and attend at least five learning and development opportunities per year.

Information Sessions will be held virtually on Tuesday, September 27 at 6pm; Thursday, September 29 at Woodhill House at 6pm; and on Thursday, October 6 at The Town House at 6pm.