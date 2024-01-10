Aberdeenshire charities benefit from Aldi donations over festive period

Aldi donated 4,771 meals to those in need in Aberdeenshire over the festive period.

Aldi donated over 4,500 meals to Aberdeenshire charities over the festive period (Pic: SWNS)

The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks in the area to collect unsold fresh and chilled food when stores closed their doors early on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Charities that benefitted from the donations include Inverurie Community Foundation, Stella’s Voice and Maud Village Trust.

The food donations are part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly, a community giving platform that links businesses to charitable organisations.

Aldi’s UK stores donate surplus food to good causes each and every day, with over 40 million meals donated to good causes since its partnership with Neighbourly began back in 2019.

Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket also worked in partnership with Company Shop Group to provide around 2,000 meals at its Community Kitchens across the UK in the run up to Christmas.

Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are so proud to work with such amazing charity partners throughout the UK and the impact they have cannot be underestimated, especially during the winter months when their services are needed more than ever.

“We are pleased that through our partnership with both Neighbourly and Company Shop we have been able to give back to the communities we serve by providing more donations than ever this Christmas.”