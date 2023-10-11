Aberdeenshire carer wins top award

A team member from Bayview Care Home in Cruden Bay Peterhead has been recognised for her outstanding dedication at the 2023 Meallmore Colleague Awards.

Jade Innes, activities co-ordinator at Bayview, received the Meaningful Activities Award, which recognises a Meallmore colleague who delivers a varied and appropriate programme of activities that makes an exceptional contribution to the quality of life, health and happiness of the home’s residents.

The event, now in its 12th year, returned to the Dunblane Hydro for the official ceremony. There were 200 people in attendance from Meallmore’s 26 care homes across Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presented by singer and TV personality, Michelle McManus, the awards celebrated Meallmore employees who have made a positive impact on improving the lives of colleagues, residents, and their family members over the past 12 months.

https://www.dailymotion.com/video/x8ooyen

This year, there were 14 award categories, with nominations put forward by residents, residents’ families, visiting professionals and other Meallmore colleagues. In total, over a thousand submissions were put forward - more than those received for 2022’s awards.

The company employs around 1,700 people, all of whom were eligible for nomination.

Speaking on her win, Activities Coordinator Jade Innes commented: “I’ve only been at Bayview for a year, so I didn’t expect this at all and I just feel really happy and grateful to be recognised. It’s just wonderful to see the residents smile and make a difference to their day – I can’t wait to share this win with them!”

Cillian Hennessey, Managing Director of Meallmore, said: “At Meallmore, we’re extremely proud of all our colleagues and their hard work and commitment. We regularly see individuals going the extra mile in providing the highest standards of care for our residents and so this awards ceremony is a perfect opportunity to acknowledge them.

“I would personally like to say a huge thank you to every one of our colleagues at Meallmore, as they each make a real difference in the lives of our residents across Scotland. All finalists show exceptional dedication to our company, and the winners are thoroughly well-deserved.”