Aberdeenshire businesses win Scotmid ‘Favourite’ listings

Aberdeenshire-based rora dairy and James Rizza & Sons have won a national promotional listing which will see them feature in up to 187 Scotmid stores across the country.

Rora Dairy in Aberdeenshire.

Scotmid’s Scottish Favourites competition, run in conjunction with Scotland Food & Drink, aims to highlight the best regional products with broad consumer appeal.

rora dairy’s Greek Style Yogurt and James Rizza & Sons Scottish Tablet Ice Cream will run on promotion in-store for a three-week period.

The national competition, which was launched during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight in September, was designed to champion local producers, and demonstrates Scotmid’s commitment to Scottish sourcing.

Donald Morrison, Director at James Rizza & Sons

Scotmid and Scotland Food & Drink received over 40 entries from local producers. Each product was judged by a panel of industry experts who scored each product on taste, packaging and innovation but also considered store and customer suitability.

Jane Mackie, Director at Rora Dairy, said: “Over the past few years we have noticed that consumers are increasingly looking for local produce when making their purchasing choices.

"This listing of our ‘Greek Style’ will give us the opportunity to encourage more people to taste it as it is a fabulous, naturally high in protein product. We are thrilled to be selected as a Scotmid Scottish Favourite.”

Donald Morrison, Director at James Rizza & Sons said: “Local produce is important to us and combining our ice cream with a Scottish sourced Tablet is an excellent way for the consumer to shop local. The quality of the winners really shows just how high the bar for winning was. For us, it is a great opportunity to share with consumers a product that we are truly proud of.”

Jessica van Tromp, Local Sourcing Manager for Scotmid, said: “The produce in Scotland’s larder never fails to astound, which is why it is always difficult choosing the winners of Scotmid’s Scottish Favourites. The judges had their work cut out, as the quality of all the entries was incredibly high. Scotland truly has some of the best food and drink in the world and the calibre of local producers is improving every year.