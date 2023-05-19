Aberdeenshire baker signs new supplier deal with Aldi Scotland

Murdoch Allan, based in Hatton, has been appointed as a new bread roll supplier for the retailer, and will serve customers its freshly baked wholemeal and Scottish morning rolls from across Aldi’s 104 Scottish stores.

Managing Director, Paul Allan, son of founding baker Murdoch Allan, has spearheaded the company’s ambitious growth plans over recent years.

The firm employs 150 members of staff, with bakeries in Fraserburgh, Turriff, Hatton, Peterhead and Mintlaw. In 2015, famous Aberdeen bakery, Thains became part of the Murdoch Allan family portfolio.

​Paul Allan pictured at the Hatton bakery.

The latest partnership with Aldi signals a major milestone in the Aberdeenshire baker’s growth journey.

Mr Allan, said: “We are proud to be a bakery with a rich history serving the North-east of Scotland for three decades supplying supermarkets, shops and bakeries with our range of sweet and savoury treats.

“We are delighted to have our rolls stocked in Aldi and the partnership demonstrates our commitment to serving our quality products across Scotland and our ongoing relationships with national supermarkets.”