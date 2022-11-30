Aberdeenshire artists to feature at Celtic Connections 2023

Artists from Aberdeenshire will take to the stage at Celtic Connections taking place in Glasgow between January 19 and February 5, 2023.

Banchory cellist Alice Allen will be performing at Celtic Connections next year.

Acclaimed cellist Alice Allen, from Banchory, and talented multi-instrumentalist and member of Breabach, James Lindsay, from Inverurie, will join more than 1,000 fellow musicians from across the world taking part in the 18-day showcase of events spanning traditional folk, roots, Americana, jazz, soul and world music.

The Aberdeenshire stars will be right at the heart of the action, joining international sensations, rising stars and homegrown talent alike in entertaining loyal audiences flocking to Glasgow for the annual event.

Alice Allen is one of Scotland’s most in-demand ‘bi-lingual’ musicians. Having grown up surrounded by the North East fiddle tradition, Alice became fluent in the native strathspeys, reels and airs, simultaneously pursuing a hybrid musical education whilst remaining true to her roots. Alice will feature in the opening concert for the festival - the Celtic Connections 30th Edition Concert. She will also perform with TRIP, Sian and Moving Cloud and the Scottish Dance Theatre at Tramway on January 27 and 28.

Alice is also doing a special show with acclaimed fiddler Patsy Reid where they will perform their own take on James Scott Skinners’ recording of the ‘Strathspey King’, celebrating 100 years since the iconic recording was made in London in 1922.

James Lindsay’s music pushes the boundaries of Scottish folk, contemporary jazz, and experimental rock.

James will perform with Breabach when they share the stage with Dervish at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on January 27. James will also play with his other band Staran on January 29 and with The Paul Towndrow Trio at Drygate Brewery on the final Friday of the festival, as well as performing as part of the Annual Pipe Band Concert: Names and Places 2023 on February 4.

Donald Shaw, Creative Producer for Celtic Connections, said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming audiences from near and far to the 30th edition of Celtic Connections in Glasgow - it’s set to be a really special start to the new year.”