Aberdeen parlour celebrates fifth birthday with massive giveaway

Ice cream lovers are being offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to win a five-litre Napoli of exclusively flavoured ice cream as a local parlour celebrates its fifth year of business.

Yvette Harrison, Parlour Manager of 19.2.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s flagship ice cream parlour, Mackie’s 19.2, is encouraging locals to enter its social media competition to be in with the chance of winning five litres of Birthday Cake flavoured ice cream.

The flavour, returning to the parlour to celebrate its fifth year in business, is made up of Mackie’s traditional ice cream with an icing swirl, sprinkles and pieces of sponge cake through it.

The competition runs from November 28 on Mackie’s 19.2 Facebook page and the winner will be picked at random on 5 December.

Yvette Harrison, Parlour Manager of 19.2, said: “We’re passionate about creating weird and wonderful flavours at 19.2 and our birthday celebration called for something special.

"How best to celebrate than give one our customers the chance to win a full Napoli of birthday cake ice cream.

“Each of these tubs will normally see 36 scoops per 5lt Napoli and happy customers, having a whole Napoli home will mean the lucky winner and their friends and family can enjoy a birthday flavoured scoop of ice cream with every one of their favourite hot desserts over the winter.

“The parlour has given us the opportunity to connect with our local community in Aberdeen so we are really keen to show our appreciation – especially for their support over the last few years.

"We love being a part of the city and sharing our creations with everyone here.

“If you are unlucky in this competition, don’t worry as there will be plenty of in-store surprises so make sure to come along to our birthday celebration on 4 December.

"Here's to the next five years!”

First opened on 5 December 2017, the parlour has become a go-to for ice cream lovers in Aberdeen and staff have watched the city change around it, from the deadly quiet days of the pandemic where it delivered ice cream to people’s doors through Deliveroo to the bustling Light Festival and opening of Provost Skene’s House.

Based in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square, Mackie’s 19.2 is located exactly 19.2 miles away from the family farm, near Inverurie, where all of Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate is made.

