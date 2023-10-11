Aberdeen International Airport named Hub of the Year at National Transport Awards

Aberdeen International Airport is celebrating after being named Hub of the Year at the National Transport Awards last week.

The prestigious awards were held at the Park Plaza in London with more than 500 industry professionals in attendance.

The north-east’s major transport hub was shortlisted in three awards including Hub of the Year and Best Practice in Diversity, Inclusivity and Accessibility.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Communications Manager Lee McCann was Highly Commended in the Frontline Employee/Community Champion category for the charity partnership with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too!

​The north-east’s major transport hub was shortlisted in three awards.

Aberdeen International Airport’s work following the passing of Her Majesty the Queen last year was recognised by the judges.

The service provided by Aberdeen International Airport to passengers with reduced mobility was also highlighted, The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) gave the airport the highest rating possible of “Very Good” for its consistent and high-quality service.

Mark Beveridge, Operations Director at Glasgow Airport, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to win the Hub of the Year Award.

“Aberdeen International Airport has so many different companies working across its campus and this award is a testament to the hard work of everyone who delivers for our customers every day.

“Passengers are at the heart of everything we do and charity partnership with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too! is a perfect example of what our airport can do for as well as providing the connectivity that helps our region thrive in a global facing

economy.”

Richard Holden MP, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Transport provided the keynote speech for the event hosted by broadcaster Jeremy Vine.

Aberdeen International Airport is owned by AGS Airports Limited which is jointly held by Ferrovial (via Faero UK Limited) and AGS Ventures Airports Limited.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The airport is the north-east of Scotland’s major transport hub and is a vital economic driver for the region, contributing more than £110 million a year to the local economy.