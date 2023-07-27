Aberdeen expansion for specialist

A leading light in the decommissioning waste sector has invested £750,000 in significant expansion of its presence in Aberdeen.

Phoenix Decom is based in the city and has strategically located licensed operational quayside outlets at the ports in Aberdeen, Peterhead, and Lerwick.

Now, the growing company has taken on 3400m² fully licensed premises at Wellheads Crescent in Dyce where £600,000 of the investment figure lies in additional equipment and infrastructure such as cleaning capabilities which will uplevel the service offering.

Set up during the pandemic by respected industry leader Craig Smith, Phoenix Decom comprises a knowledgeable team of 15 trusted industry professionals who have collective experience of more than 200 years.

Phoenix Decom has a strategically located outlets in Peterhead.

That number is set to rise in the coming months as contracts won in the first half of the year put the company on track to exceed the previously reported £3 million of work won during its first year in business.

Despite its youth, the ambitious company has flourished to become the leading one-stop shop for independent, modern, integrated solutions for the management and disposal of decommissioning waste in the subsea sector

Commenting on the news, Mr Smith said: “In order to capitalise on the opportunities in our sector, it is vital that we are correctly positioned.