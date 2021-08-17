A68: A man has died following a crash between a car and a lorry in the Scottish Borders

A man has died following a crash involving a car and a lorry in the Scottish Borders.

By Rachel Mackie
Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:19 pm
Updated Tuesday, 17th August 2021, 4:20 pm
Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which involved a Mazda MX-5 and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the A699 junction with the A68 at around 7.15 am on Tuesday.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene and a formal identification is yet to take place.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick, from Livingston Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the deceased at this time.

“We are conducting extensive enquiries into the circumstances of this incident and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you were in the area and witnessed the crash, or have any potential dashcam footage of the vehicles involved, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0481 of 17 August.”

Scottish BordersPolice
