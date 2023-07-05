A summer of fun planned in Chapelton

With the arrival of summer, Chapelton has announced its annual programme of fun family events to look forward to over the coming months.

All events are firm favourites in the Chapelton calendar and are a permanent fixture in the North-east’s newest town, attracting visitors and participants from far and wide.

Chapelton Community Association also offers a wide range of activities and social events planned for throughout the year including a craft club, a camera club, a 60s club and a crochet club.

Sunday, July 16 – Chapelton of Elsick 10k and Kids Races

The multi-terrain course will take entrants through the beautiful grounds of Elsick House before finishing in Chapelton. Registration is closed but spectators are welcome to enjoy the festivities of the day. Run starts at 11am. There will also be a 100m toddler dash for under-5s and a 1km race for primary school children, starting at 10am. For more information, email [email protected]

Sunday, July 23 – Chapelton Farmers’ Market (11am-2.30pm)

Chapelton’s ever popular Farmers’ Market returns with its second event of the year. Residents and visitors will have a chance to browse more than 30 stalls selling great local produce and products, from fresh meat and fish to cakes and cocktails. There will also be live singers and plenty of food to enjoy on the day, such as paella, pizza, and freshly made pancakes. There will also be an opportunity to check out the Boxes at Chapelton. Entry to the market and parking is free of charge.

Chapelton Scarecrow Festival

Visit throughout the month of August as Chapelton becomes filled with scarecrows created by residents and businesses of the town. This year’s theme is Musicals. Organised by Chapelton’s Cairnhill Allotments Committee, the annual festival raises money for local groups. www.facebook.com/ChapeltonScarecrowFestival

Sunday, September 3 – Places for People Chapelton Bike Ride and Walk

Individuals, teams and families are invited to take part in either a 12 or 46 mile cycle with all money raised going to local charity North East Sensory Services. A 5km walk with Brio Retirement Living will also take place on the day with kids’ entertainment and face painting. www.chapeltonbikeride.co.uk