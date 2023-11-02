A spectacular line up of Christmas celebrations planned for Inverurie

Inverurie Events has announced an exciting and magical schedule of Christmas festivites that will light up the holiday season.

The Reindeer Parade returns to Inverurie as part of the festive celebrations.

Residents and visitors alike are invited to a heartwarming, joy-filled celebration that captures the spirit of Christmas.

The festivities commence on Sunday, November 26 for the Big Christmas Light Switch On at Inverurie Town Centre.

Setting the tone for a wonderful season, visitors can expect the wonderful pipe band parade and a breathtaking fireworks display to go alongside the live music, kid’s funfair, numerous food vans and market stalls.

Then, Santa's Groto opens its doors on Saturday, December 2 and 9, as well as Sunday, December 10.

Children and families will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus in a charmingly decorated grotto with the opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime.

Carols, smiles and singing voices will light up the town for this year’s Big Sing at the Acorn Centre on Saturday, December 2.

Inverurie Events have teamed up with The West Parish Church and local schools to bring you a feel-good community sing-along with all your favourite Christmas songs.

On Sunday, December 3, enjoy a delightful Breakfast with Santa at the Elgin Kintore Arms Hotel. Bring your wee ones for a deliciously cooked breakfast while basking in the festive atmosphere and spending quality time with Santa Claus.

Saturday, December 9 will be a day to remember with the Reindeer Parade as the renowned Cairngorm Reindeer visit the town.

This annual event is a must-see for the community as Santa’s beautiful creatures parade through the Town Centre to create a truly magical spectacle.

The Santa Run on Sunday, December 10, invites participants of all ages, including children, adults, and wheelchair racers, to join in and bring holiday cheer to the runners and spectators.

Finally, on Friday, December 15, Inverurie will host a unique and thrilling Tractor Run starting and ending at the Garioch Heritage Centre.