A right rare day oot for Monymusk pupils

Pupils from Monymusk Primary School in Aberdeenshire got to grips with the 'mither tongue' when they spent a day at the University of Aberdeen.

Students from P1 through to P7 were on campus in Old Aberdeen last week for a fun-filled morning of activities focused on helping them understand the variety of future careers open to them, while celebrating the north-east’s Doric culture and heritage.

The visit included presentations from Greg Gordon, head of the School of Law and member of the musical sketch comedy team, The Flying Pigs; and Doric speaker Gary Coull from the University’s Careers and Employability team.

With songs, an acting lesson with the producers of the Student Show and a poetry reading from English lecturer Shane Strachan, the pupils also heard from Gaelic Language Development Officer Carola Macallum and were encouraged to think about the importance of local culture during a session with Simon Gall from the Elphinstone Institute.

The pupils, who have produced a book based on the Doric language, toured Blackwells Bookshop and got some top tips for book signings from local author Deborah Masson before staging a reading and sale of their book ‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ .

The visit also included a tour of campus, taking in the Zoology Museum, the TAU Racing car and Cruickshank Botanic Gardens, as well as a quick Communications workshop.

School Engagement Officer Pam Cumming said: “This was a terrific event, pulling in people from across the University community to celebrate the Doric language and culture in a very engaging way.

“It was the first time we’ve had pupils from P1 through to P7 with us and while our hope was that it encouraged them to think about the huge array of career avenues open to them, it was fantastic for us to be able to help them shout about the fantastic book they have produced.”

One of the Monymusk Primary teachers added: "A brilliant, enjoyable day loved by all the children and staff, particuarly the poem and the singing.