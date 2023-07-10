A packed programme of events for Peterhead Scottish Week

Peterhead Scottish Week Committee haved pulled out all the stops this year to ensure the 2023 event is the best yet!

As well as the biggest air show to be held in the town, the committee have ensured that there’s plenty to do for all ages throughout the week-long gala.

Lego fans can enjoy Brickmania, which will be held at Buchan Braes Hotel on Saturday and Sunday, July 15 and 16, providing a great weekend of Lego displays, fun activities and creative stalls. Tickets are available from www.ticketsource.co.uk/tartanlug priced at £4 each or £10 for a family of four, with funds raised for Cancer Research UK.

American award-winning country singer Hannah Anders will be performing at the Palace Hotel on Sunday, July 16, with tickets available from Eventbrite. Tickets are also on sale on Eventbrite for Peterhead’s Got Talent, while there are still a few tickets left for the 1pm performance of Artie’s Singing Kettle on Friday, July 23.

Picnic in the Park is sure to be another success.

Picnic in the Park will be held on Sunday, July 16, from 12 noon to 4pm in Eden Park, while there are already 15 floats confirmed for the end of week parade through the streets of the town centre.

This year’s window display competition has the theme ‘Castles with a Scottish theme’ so make sure you pick your favourite. There are also open days at Peterhead Lifeboat Station, the annual coffee morning at the Palace Hotel and a supercar display from Autobahn Scotland.

The programme will be on sale soon, so make sure you get your copy so you don’t miss out on any of the fun.