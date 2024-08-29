A one stop shop for all things dementia in Aberdeenshire

From support for carers to navigating a condition which affects around 90,000 people in Scotland every year, a revamped website is set to become a vital resource to residents across the north-east.

A dedicated team at Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) has put together the expert guide, in a bid to help people navigate the dementia journey.

It is hoped that dementiaAberdeenshire will offer a virtual handhold, both for those living with the condition and their loved ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From support available for early onset dementia which typically impacts those under the age of 65, to the role which technology can play in managing symptoms, the project has seen months of hard work go on behind the scenes.

Councillor Anne Stirling, vice-chair of the Integrated Joint Board.

Numerous health and social care professionals have helped shape the website, alongside those living with the condition and dementia specialists.

With a focus on enabling people to live well and remain independent within the community, the website features financial advice and helpful tips on maintaining brain health.

It is also hoped that people will access the resources even before a diagnosis and read up on the different factors which can impact the brain.

The initiative has been welcomed by members of the Integrated Joint Board, which is independent and oversees AHSCP.

Chair John Tomlinson believes the website will give hope to many, at a time when it is needed most.

“Whether you have personal experience of dementia or know someone caring for a loved one, the impact of this condition can never be underestimated,” he said.

“Here at AHSCP, our fantastic staff routinely work with people living with dementia. Given we have an aging population in Aberdeenshire, we want to do everything we can to make sure people are supported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From our home carers to older adult’s mental health team and occupational therapists, there are a great many services involved in someone’s journey.

“Thanks to this wonderful initiative, people will have information available at their fingertips as to what happens post diagnosis and who will be on hand to help.

“It demystifies what can be a very scary time and will hopefully help reframe dementia from the great unknown to the well informed.”

Vice chair, Councillor Anne Stirling, has also welcomed the project: “We’re very keen to spread the word about such an incredibly helpful resource, which covers a wide range of topics complete with details of numerous different services. A dementia diagnosis is never easy, but we want people to be as informed as possible.

“Whether you’re a family member or have been recently diagnosed, you’ll inevitably have questions about what comes next. The team have done a fantastic job and strike a balance between what people need to know, and what they can do to live well in the meantime.”

The initiative comes after AHSCP held a virtual event with a panel of speakers, in a bid to raise awareness about dementia and help people feel less alone.

Feedback for the sessions which were available for both staff and the public has been overwhelmingly positive, and topics included stress & distress alongside technology.

Planning is now well underway for an in person 2025 event, which will be held at Lochter Activity Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is hoped that information about a dementia app, which is currently undergoing the finishing touches, will also feature on the website in the coming months - making resources even more accessible.