A new show inspired by Alfred Hitchcock’s Vertigo comes to the Barn, Banchory

A new dance-theatre show inspired by Hitchcock’s Vertigo comes to the Barn this weekend. (Mihaela Bodlovic)

A masterpiece in voyeurism, gender roles and sensuality on screen.

Real-life couple and creators Jim Manganello (Movement director, Scottish tours of Morna Young's Lost at Sea and Scottish Opera's Elixir of Love) and Lucy Ireland take Hitchcock’s film and its characters as inspiration behind Shotput’s new dance-theatre piece, Ferguson and Barton, touring Scotland in September and October with a date at the Barn, Banchory this Saturday, September 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available from thebarnarts.ticketsolve.com

Ferguson and Barton is a moody mix of dance, film and razor-sharp dialogue which explores the subtle power dynamics of Jim and Lucy’s own relationship and asks “Can we ever really know the person closest to us?... Would we want to?”

With video design by Rob Willoughby and design by Anna Yates, Ferguson and Barton exudes the style and frissance of 1950s film noir, with a nod to the Netflix generation.

In addition to Ferguson and Barton touring to theatres across Scotland in the Autumn, special screenings of Vertigo will be programmed in venues before shows, allowing audience members less familiar with the film to watch, or rewatch Hitchcock’s inspirational piece.

Accompanying the tour, Shotput are also producing a three-part podcast. On ‘The Shotput Podcast’, co-directors Lucy and Jim interview guests from the world of cinema, discussing transitioning from theatre-making to filmmaking, video in live performance, and dance on screen.

Guests include Adura Onashile (Medea, NTS; Expensive Shit), The Motion Dance Collective, and Shotput’s Associate Artist Rob Willougby.