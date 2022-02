Emergency services were called to the scene after receiving reports of a one car crash on Ayr Road in Newton Mearns, just outside Barrhead Travel, on Saturday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.50am on Saturday, 19 February, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on Ayr Road, Newton Mearns. A man has been taken to hospital following the crash."

Ayr Road: Man taken to hospital after Newton Mearns crash

